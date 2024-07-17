The weekend brings the second Manchester United friendly of the preseason, and once again it’s on the road. United will travel to Rangers, where they might be without the services of the following players: Amad Diallo, Antony, Victor Lindelof and Andre Onana. All four are doubts for this one, as they are still working on building up to match fitness levels.

Meanwhile central defender Harry Maguire is still working on recovery from the injury that he suffered towards the end of last season.

Manchester United at Rangers FYIs

Kickoff: Sat July 20, Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh, Scotland

Competition: Club Friendly

Meanwhile Jadon Sancho is back training with the squad, having mended fences with manager Erik ten Hag. He didn’t make the travel squad that lost at Rosenborg, but he could be in contention to play here. While Sancho could be staying, Mason Greenwood is finalizing his exit from United.

As he departs, Joshua Zirkzee comes in, after completing a £36 million (€42m) move from Bologna. He’s the first signing of the summer, but not likely to feature here as he only recently got back from the Euros.

