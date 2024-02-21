Believe it or not, Manchester United are undefeated in their last seven across all competitions/every match of 2024. What is even impressive is the from guide: 6W1D.

While a few of these wins have certainly been anything but pretty…if you can get results like this, you’ll take ’em! Now comes a visit from Fulham FC, who United beat 1-0 in the reverse fixture, right before the November international break ensued.

Fulham FC at Manchester United FYIs

Kick off: 3pm, Saturday Feb. 24, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Content: On-the-pitch Team News Off-the-pitch Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Man United 6th, 44 pts Fulham 12th, 29 pts

Form Guide: Man United WWWWD Fulham LWDDL

Result Probability: Man United 62% Fulham 17% Draw 21%

In order to sweep the season series/keep winning ways going, manager Erik ten Hag will need to find an answer to the injury crisis that he currently has going on in defense.

As it stands, he does not have a fit left back on the roster. We’re guessing that central defender Victor Lindelof will have to continue on in that position, sliding over.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Fulham FC

Andre Onana; Diogo Dalot, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof; Scott McTominay, Kobbie Mainoo; Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

