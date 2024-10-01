All things Manchester United revolve around the manager situation. Multiple reports indicate that Erik ten Hag is under extreme pressure right now. In fact, this might just be the warmest that this seat has ever been at Old Trafford.

There is widespread speculation that he could be sacked by November, and given the recent run of results, this is entirely understandable.

Manchester United at FC Porto FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 3, 8pm, Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 of 8

Man United Team News

But we’ll cover that again, more, in the next post. Just in case you have not had enough Ten Hag sacking watch coverage yet!

For now, let’s look at the extensive injury situation at MUFC. Kobbie Mainoo (unspecified muscular problem), Harry Maguire (undisclosed knock) and Mason Mount (head/face) are all doubtful to face FC Porto here. Tyrell Malacia (knee surgery recovery) is probably still not ready yet, but he does stand a chance of featuring off the bench here.

Is Luke Shaw (calf injury) ever coming back? It really is “moving the goalposts” at this point. Wasn’t he supposed to be “day to day” or “facing a late fitness test” since way back in August?

Finally, Ten Hag remains without the services of Leny Yoro (foot).

