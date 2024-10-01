Discussing/analyzing the job security of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is certainly getting ultra tedious at this point. That’s because didn’t WE already JUST do this in May? We all went through the he should stay/get sacked because XYZ bit already.

To quote the famous George Harrison appearance on The Simpsons, which has been ultra-memeified (no, that is not an actual word), “it’s been done.”

Manchester United at FC Porto FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Oct. 3, 8pm, Estadio do Dragao, Porto, Portugal

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 2 of 8

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

However, the Dutchman just continues to fail at Man United, and the team that he has built continues to be awful, so here we are, again. With the team badly embarrassing itself in the UEFA Europa League opener, managing only a draw against FC Twente, they desperately need a real result against the Portugese powerhouse FC Porto on Thursday night.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at FC Porto (UEFA Europa League)

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Rasmus Hojlund

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories