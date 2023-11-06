United Team News at Copenhagen: Rashford, Lindelof, Casemiro

It’s been a very rough season for Marcus Rashford thus far. He’s just not scoring goals, and he’s suffered a massive drop in from last term, when he was the team’s leading scorer and Player of the Year. Then he caught a lot of public flack (some of it deserved, some of it undeserved) for partying at a club the night after United got smoked, yet again, in the Manchester Derby.

And now, he’s potentially injured (albeit only to a minor degree) with an unspecified knock.

Manchester United at FC Copenhagen FYIs

Kickoff: Wed Nov.8, 8 pm, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Competition: UEFA Champions League Group A Matchday 4 of 6

Google Result Probability: FC Copenhagen 23% Draw 25% Manchester United 52%

Group Standings, Form: FC Copenhagen 4th, 1 pt, LLD Manchester United 3rd, 3 pts, WLL

He could miss out on the midweek trip to Copenhagen as he’s currently regarded to be a doubt for the midweek UEFA Champions League clash. Central defender Victor Lindelof is as well, due to an unspecified illness. Casemiro has a hamstring problem that will keep him out as well.

You also have missing the quartet of long-term injury absentees: Lisandro Martinez (foot), Luke Shaw (muscle), Amad Diallo (knee) and Tyrell Malacia (knee).

Finally, Jadon Sancho, if anyone actually still cares about him, or that ridiculously tedious saga at this point, will also miss out, as he’s suspended.

United just won this reverse fixture, a couple weeks ago, although it was achieved in monstrously ugly fashion. They need to win (not draw or lose) again here if they wish to potentially move on to the UCL knockout round.

