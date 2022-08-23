Manchester United shocked Liverpool last night, and a big reason for that is the line-up that manager Erik ten Hag went with. Who he sat was just as important as who he played. One of those riding the pine was wantaway superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who didn’t appear until his 86th minute cameo. Also getting to know Mr. Bench was Team Captain Harry Maguire, the world’s most expensive all-time defender. One has to wonder of either man, and perhaps both, could be moved on before transfer window deadline day.

Asked about whether Ronaldo can have role within his system, Ten Hag responded: “I think he can. The whole of his career under several managers he did, several styles and systems. He always performed, so why can’t he do this?”

He also disputed the idea that Ronaldo’s being 37-years-old inhibits him succeeding in his system.

“His age is not an issue,” ETH added. “If you are good enough and you’re old and you still deliver performances, you are also good enough.”

But if Ronaldo does leave, where would he actually go? As his agent wasn’t able to find a home for him this summer. Bruno Fernandes seems to know the answer, but he simply won’t tell us.

“There is a lot of speculation, but there is no one better than Cristiano to talk about it,” Fernandes told Eleven Sports Portugal. “I may know a thing or two, but I won’t be the one to say it.”

Ronaldo has been linked with a move to Atletico Madrid lately, but that transfer talk seems super far-fetched, for a lot of reasons.

As for Maguire, he’s been rumored to Chelsea, as Stamford Bridge is reportedly interested. That said, shockingly, United would hypothetically block it.

What about a swap deal that would see Christian Pulisic going the other way? The American has recently been linked with a move to the club that was his favorite, as a boy, lately but reports say United only made one inquiry. And they never made a bid for the the 23-year-old attacker.

Notably, journalist Florian Plettenberg says a Pulisic exit from Chelsea is unlikely. So now you have Thomas Tuchel refusing to play him major minutes, NOR let him leave. Not to be melodramatic, but it’s like a hostage situation now for the Hershey, PA native.

If Pulisic is going to escape his persecution, then Newcastle United could be an escape route. A loan deal there might be his only salvation this season.

United have supposedly turned their attention back to Ajax’s Antony, ready to go all in on overpaying for the Dutch international, in order to fill their attacking needs.

