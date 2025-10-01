Casemiro, for better or worse, has featured in each of Manchester United’s five Premier League matches this season (outside of last weekend of course, when he was suspended). The Brazilian’s only goal thus far, on the young campaign, was the match winner versus Chelsea. Sunderland comes to the Theatre of Dreams on this Saturday, October 4, in what will be the final match, for both sides, before the international break.

Man United vs Sunderland FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 4, 3pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Man United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Standing: Man United 14th, 7 pts, Sunderland 5th, 11 pts

Google Result Probability: Man United 65% Draw 20% Sunderland 15%

We think Casemiro will be in the starting lineup against the Black Cats on Saturday. Who will join him? Well, it’s time to play another round of “putting square pegs in round holes,” as that’s all we have at Amorim’s United. He won’t change tactics, and he just doesn’t have the players to run his system.

And thus, you have a 14th place side, and one that is already eliminated from the League Cup to boot.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction vs Sunderland

Altay Bayindir; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Luke Shaw; Patrick Dorgu, Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes, Amad Diallo; Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter

Related Posts via Categories