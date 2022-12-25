Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays and Season’s Greetings to all who celebrate the yuletide. On Sunday, Christmas Day, clubs posted special holiday messages with creative graphics on their official social media pages and websites.

For the most part, the graphics were composite collages of key players, with some festive imagery adorning the borders. But Manchester United went a different direction and did something more unique.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest FYIs

Competition: Boxing Day, Premier League Return

Kickoff: Tue Dec 27, 8pm GMT, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

United Team News: go here

United Starting XI Prediction: go here

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Pretty cool huh? Old Trafford as the center piece of a snow globe, in GIF form.

Almost everyone else, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Liverpool etc. made graphics like these that you can see below:

Have a great Christmas, City fans! ?? pic.twitter.com/nJuwOGPnZu — Manchester City (@ManCity) December 25, 2022

Merry Christmas from everyone at Liverpool Football Club! ? pic.twitter.com/OzPv8mp1mo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 25, 2022

However, the best in this vein, might be Chelsea’s offering, which added more Christmas imagery and yuletide cheer, with their depiction of Stamford Bridge as a gingerbread house.

Have a Blue Christmas, Chelsea fans! ? pic.twitter.com/BSUW2hIcyu — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 25, 2022

The Premier League, which has been off since mid-November for the World Cup, resumes tomorrow. United play the following day.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

