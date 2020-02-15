Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

February 15, 2020 By Leave a Comment
Manchester United visit Chelsea FC on Monday night in a match that is absolutely vital to their chances of finishing in the top four this season. The Blues hold the fourth and final UCL qualification slot, and should United claim a road victory here, they’ll be just three points off the pace.

Should they lose however, the Red Devils would fall nine points off the pace, with only 13 games left to play. In the first meeting, the match was close for the first half, but in the second half, United blew the doors off. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his side will achieve a result like that again.

Let’s see what kind of team he might select on Monday night. Odion Ighalo could be involved in some capacity.

Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, although edging closer to a return, won’t be involved here.

Manchester United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

      Martial

Greenwood  Fernandes    James

 Fred        Matic

   Williams      Maguire     Lindelof     Wan-Bissaka

De Gea

Manchester United at Chelsea FC FYIs

February 17, 8pm, Stamford Bridge

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI predictions: Chelsea

TV: Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra HD

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Form Guide: Chelsea   DDLWL     Manchester United   DLLWL

Odds: Chelsea win 5/6,  Draw 11/4,  Manchester United win 7/2

Probabilities via Google: Chelsea win 50%,  Draw 27%,  Manchester United win 23%

