It took well over a year, but the day has finally come- Jesse Lingard has scored in an English competition. It came on a pitch in absolutely horrible, awful shape and it was scored against Tranmere Rovers, a League One side that looks destined for League Two next year.
So yes, the forward who has been referred to by at least one pundit as “a professional Instagrammer” is finally back on the score sheet, and all he had to do was play against a side that it essentially on par with the fourth tier of English football, on a pitch in horrific shape. Find your level! Here is the video footage, just in case you don’t believe that it actually happened:
Jesse Lingard scores his first goal in English competitions in 366 days ?
Adding to the craziness, Phil Jones, yes Phil Jones actually scored too! United then get goals from two more highly unlikely names to appear on the score sheet- Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot. The Red Devils rolled to a 5-0 halftime lead by halftime, and with it secured a place in the fifth round.
Lingard did his patented “J Lingz” celebration after scoring, and rightfully caught a lot of heat for it on social media. Speaking of Twitter, here are some of the more notable and colorful reactions to Lingard ending his goal scoring drought (it’s more like the Sahara Desert) today.
Lingard should have just walked back to start kick off again, hows he doing the JL celebration after not scoring for a year and when he does it’s against Tranmere
Harry Maguire, Diego Dalot, Jesse Lingard, and now Phil Jones have scored for Manchester United today ? pic.twitter.com/K6gtbLz6k2
Lingard and Jones scored pic.twitter.com/Sj4zS8y2dh
Let's settle who is better this year
RT for Messi
Like for Lingard #TRAMUN pic.twitter.com/GLJXoTuvs7
Lingard & Jones walking into training on Monday like.. ? pic.twitter.com/RtdSBMr5uv
Lingard new contract can finally be announced now
Ole to Ed Woodward: “ Lingard’s got a goal today we’ve just won 6 against Tranmere, don’t think we’ll need signings. I can work with this”
Ed Woodward: Say no more ?
Lingard now has many goals in 2020 as he had in all of 2019. United won by a final score of 6-0.
