Bruno Fernandes In, Marcos Rojo Out as United Transfers Confirmed

We’re in the last throes of the January transfer window now and it remains to be seen whether or not Manchester United will make any 11th hour moves. The only major addition so far, Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes, was unveiled to the public today.
Nathan Bishop, a young goalkeeper from League One, is reportedly close to being acquired and would then be assigned to the youth squad. Elsewhere, defender Marcos Rojo has joined Ashley Young in heading out the exit door this month. He’s moved back to one of his former clubs, Estudiantes, in his native Argentina.
Fernandes, who moved over on a deal potentially worth €80m (£65m, $85m) is just the kind of creative, playmaking midfielder the team desperately needs right now. He scored 31 times in 52 games last season and has put up 15 in 28 this term, numbers so prolific you typically see them from a centre forward.
United badly needed an upgrade in midfield, and the long term injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, only drive these points home further. He’ll wear the vacant #18, which had belonged to Young, but more famously to one of the club’s best to ever play the midfield position- Paul Scholes.
As for Rojo, who almost escaped to Everton this summer, he’s finally getting a chance for more consistent regular playing time. Rojo’s mother confirmed her son’s return to one of his former clubs, Estudiantes via Instagram.
The loan move is great for the 30-year-old and even better for Estudiantes.
