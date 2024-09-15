Up next for Manchester United is a third round EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night, where they’ll host Barnsley FC. Marcus Rashford, who finally busted out of his goal-scoring drought yesterday, could miss this one, due to the interests of squad rotation. For Rashford, his next opportunity to play might not come until next weekend, when United visits Crystal Palace for their next Premier League fixture.

If I were United manager Erik ten Hag however, I would play Rashford, for a half.

League Cup Third Round FYIs

Kickoff: Tues Sept. 17, 2024, 8pm BST

Man United Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Series History: Man United wins 22, Draws 11, Barnsley FC wins 5

Odds: Man United to win: 1/4, Barnsley FC to win: 19/2

Maybe you start him, and then sub him off at halftime, but he needs to play in order to get into a goal-scoring groove. Because he’s still trying to get right this term, after having a horrible season in the last term. The only way to do that is to play. I mean, yeah, ok, Barnsley FC is from League One, in the third tier, but well, it is what it is.

Man United Starting XI Prediction vs Barnsley FC (League Cup 3rd Round)

Altay Bayindir; Diogo Dalot; Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, Harry Amass; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte; Antony, Marcus Rashford, Amad Diallo; Joshua Zirkzee

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories