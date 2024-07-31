Amad Diallo is no longer just a youngster, or a developing, promising prospect. At 22, he’s established himself as a true contender for a first team position at Manchester United. He was an integral part of United’s FA Cup title run, as he scored the game winner, over arch-rival Liverpool in the quarterfinals.

His contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and he was asked by reporters about his future at the club.

MUFC Tour 2024 FYIs

Manchester United vs Real Betis

Competition: club friendly

Kickoff: Wednesday July 31, 7pm PST, Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA, USA

MUFC Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

“I’m very happy here,” he answered during a press opportunity on the preseason USA tour.

“I think everyone is happy with me because I smile with everyone, good energy. Why not stay here all my life? It was not easy for me to get an injury in pre-season last season.

“I was out a long time but the most important thing was to come back stronger, to help the team and in the end I was happy with my contribution. I forgot the past and now I’m thinking about the present.”

United lost to Arsenal on Saturday night in Los Angeles (Englewood, actually) and they’ll take on Real Betis tomorrow night in San Diego.

United are said to be planning to keep him around, with designs of having contract extension talks with his camp in the near future.

Amad Diallo wants to be part of the exciting youth movement at United, as young stars like Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund are coming into their own.

Of course, competition for starting spots on the wings will be fierce, so Amad Diallo has his work cut out for him. He’s up for the challenge though.

“I am so motivated to start the season, I’m so excited, I believe in the manager,” he said.

“Last season, I know didn’t play a lot but this season is going to be a good season for everyone and I’m so motivated to start the season.”

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories