At this point in the season, it is extremely rare to have a squad that is fully fit, with everyone available for selection. However, that is the luxury Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has right now, as they re-commence their UEFA Champions League campaign. Look out FC Copenhagen.

However, also congrats to FC Copenhagen, for getting a result against the other Manchester club this UCL season.

UCL Round of 16, Leg 1 of 2, FYIs

Kickoff: Tue. Feb 13, 8pm, Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Result Probability: FC Copenhagen 8% Draw 16% Manchester City 76%

Getting a result against the club from the other side of the city is an entirely different beast. Pep has the luxury of doing some squad rotation here, if he so feels.

Or he could just go full on strongest team possible.

Erling Haaland is back full bore, 110%, midseason form, so look for him to be in the first team, and bang in a goal or two here. Here is who we think will be in the first team with him.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at FC Copenhagen

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne; Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories