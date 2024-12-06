Ahead of tomorrow’s fixture at Crystal Palace, the war of words between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho has escalated. Mourinho hit back at the six titles won versus only three titles remarks by bringing up the 115 financial charges against Manchester City.

The Special One told the media that we he won “fairly and cleanly,” and wouldn’t have to “win by dealing with 150 court cases.”

Manchester City at Crystal Palace FYIs

Kick: Sat. Dec. 7, 3pm, Selhurst Park, London, UK

PL Position: Manchester City 4th, 26 pts Crystal Palace 17th, 12 pts

Form Guide: Manchester City LLLLW Crystal Palace DLDDW

Google Result Probability: Manchester City 61% Crystal Palace 17% Draw 22%

So now that we have that out of the way, let’s move on to the actual game preview. City are dealing with a rash of injuries right now, especially in the middle of the park and in the back. Thus, Guardiola will have major selection issues to deal with tomorrow afternoon.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace

Ederson; Kyle Walker, James McAtee, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku, Jack Grealish, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

