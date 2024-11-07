Manchester City have lost three in a row. Wow! Really? Can they actually do that, in the Pep Guardiola era? It is obvious that this team really misses Rodri, and will certainly be feeling the pain of his absence the rest of this season. The next chance to turn the tide is a trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday evening.

They looked absolutely atrocious say in the midweek thrashing by Sporting CP, a result that certainly put a major dent in their continental campaign.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5:30 PM GMT, Saturday Nov. 9, Amex Stadium

Manchester City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton LWWDL Manchester City DWWWL

Premier League Position: Brighton 16 pts, 8th Manchester City 2nd, 23rd

Result Probability: Brighton win 23% Draw 22% Manchester City win 55%

The 2-1 losses to AFC Bournemouth (in the league) and Tottenham Hotspur (in the League Cup) were a bit unsightly too. If you’re scoring at home, City are -5 on goal differential in their last three across all competitions. When’s the last time you can say that?

So in the hopes of trying to stop the trend, who will Man City boss Pep Guardiola select in his first team?

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction at Brighton

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden, Savinho, Bernardo Silva; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

