After missing nine games due to injury, Kevin De Bruyne has been match fit enough to make the last two squads. However, he didn’t feature in either of the past two matches, and one really has to wonder about this weekend.

Will De Bruyne be rested ahead of an international break? Or will De Bruyne get major minutes at the Amex?

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 5:30 PM GMT, Saturday Nov. 9, Amex Stadium

Manchester City Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Form Guide Premier League: Brighton LWWDL Manchester City DWWWL

Premier League Position: Brighton 16 pts, 8th Manchester City 2nd, 23rd

Result Probability: Brighton win 23% Draw 22% Manchester City win 55%

Man City Team News

Elsewhere the status of John Stones is in limbo. It’s all so mysterious- what’s going on with him? Manager Pep Guardiola was ambiguous about what’s wrong with the English defender, or how long he’ll be out. Meanwhile Ruben Dias and Jack Grealish are now in the “out for a substantial period of time” category.

However, both of them will be back before Oscar Bobb, who may not feature until 2025. And of course, this side, having lost three in a row, badly misses Rodri right now.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories