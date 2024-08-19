Pep Guardiola Provides Savinho Knee Injury Update

Manchester City’s only summer signing, Savinho, started situated on the right wing for today’s season opener. Savinho slotted just next to Erling Haaland, for Sunday’s 2-0 win over Chelsea.

However, he was only able to play the first half, as a knee injury forced him out early.

The good news is that the injury situation doesn’t look too bad for Sávio Moreira de Oliveira (that is his full name).

“Some distributing in the knee,” Guardiola said of the 20-year-old Brazilian.

“He said he knows perfectly why, had it in the past. He has to solve it and it’s a question of a lack of preparation, a lack of training sessions.

“Apparently it’s not a big, big problem. Will be ready for hopefully next Saturday.”

Savinho moved over from Troyes, after spending last season on loan at Girona, where he scored nine times in 37 games. The deal was reportedly worth £30.8 million.

Manchester City will take on Ipswich Town at home next weekend. This will be the first road Premier League game for the Tractor Boys in 22 years.

