We now know when Nathan Ake might be returning to action for Manchester City. Having suffered a hamstring injury in the Netherlands’ UEFA Nations League game with Germany, the Dutchman underwent scans that ultimately determined he’ll be out of action until after the October international break is complete. So no Nathan Ake until November, which obviously means no Nathan Ake on Wednesday night versus Inter Milan.

The news is less definitive, but potentially much better for Savinho. It’s up in the air right now.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Kickoff: Tues, Sept 17, 9pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Man City Team News

The summer signing missed the final game before the internationals due to injury, but retuned to feature in most of the win over Brentford FC this past weekend.

We say “most” because the Brazilian forward had to be withdrawn in stoppage time after clutching his hamstring, and now we wait to see what is going on with his fitness situation ahead of the Wednesday night tie.

It could be nothing, or it could be something.

Finally, Oscar Bobb (fractured leg) is out until December.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

