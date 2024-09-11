What a bummer for Nathan Ake and Manchester City. Just an awful, awful development this international period. Ake had to be stretchered off last night, after suffering a serious injury in the thigh/hamstring area during the Netherlands 2-2 draw with Germany.

See this is why clubs hate international breaks so much. Nathan Ake was visibly in tears, as he was no doubt in a world of physical and emotional pain.

Brentford at Manchester City FYIs

Kick-off time: 3PM GMT, 14th September 2024, Etihad Stadium

Man City Preview Content: Injury Updates Team News Starting XI Prediction

Premier League Form Guide, Standing: Brentford WLW 6th, 6 pts Man City WWW 1st, 9 pts

Result Probability: Brentford 7% Draw 11% Man City 82%

Man City Team News

We’ll await the scans, and the subsequent results before we get into a timetable, but it’s safe to say that he’ll be on the shelf for awhile. Oscar Bobb (recovering from surgery to repair a broken leg) will miss out on Saturday as well, and we won’t see him again until December.

The news is better for Savio (knee) and Phil Foden (cold/illness). Both are expected to be fully fit and available for selection against the Bees on Saturday.

