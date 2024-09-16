The new format of the UEFA Champions League has led to some really interesting match-ups in the first round. Manchester City versus Inter Milan, a rematch of the 2023 Final, is right at the top of the list.

Here are all the particulars that you need to know ahead of this epic midweek clash.

UEFA Champions League Matchday 1 of 8

Manchester City vs Inter Milan

Kickoff: Tues, Sept 17, 9pm, Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

Manchester City Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

There should be some bit of squad rotation here by manager Pep Guardiola, but at the same time, it will be a very strong side. That is where City is at these days. Even when they play their second team, it’s still a lot deeper, stronger and more talented than most club’s first teams.

Inter Milan is a solid side, and a true contender, but they are obviously in for a massive challenge here.

Manchester City Starting XI Prediction vs Inter Milan (UCL)

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri; Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden; Erling Haaland

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories