Man City vs Leicester City Team News: Silva, Stones, Aguero, James

It’s a battle to see who will be the last team standing between Liverpool FC and the long awaited end of their title drought when Manchester City hosts Leicester City tomorrow. The visitors are coming off their first dropped points in nine outings across all competitions, and head to Manchester with 39 points, four more than the third-place hosts.
We expected a two horse race for the league title this season, but the Reds are starting to run away with it. We’re also surprised to see the team that’s not in first among those two sitting third and not second. City enters this weekend fixture coming off a clean sheet over Arsenal last weekend, their first since October in any competition.
This might be the second most intriguing fixture of the weekend, behind only Jose Mourinho leading Tottenham Hotspur into a clash against one of his former clubs, Chelsea, on Sunday.
Let’s take a look at the team news for this one, starting with the hosts. David Silva, having missed the last three games due to a kick to his leg, could be back in action in here. Sergio Aguero is a doubt still, with his long awaited return more likely to occur on Boxing Day, instead of in this weekend fixture.
Meanwhile John Stones, Leroy Sane and Aymeric Laporte remain sidelined as long term injury absentees.
For Leicester, there is only one real injury concern, and that’s Matty James remaining out of the line-up. Manager Brendan Rodgers has certainly had a lot of great luck when it comes to team fitness, and that no doubt has much to do with why his side has had such a great season thus far.
Manchester City vs Leicester City FYIs
Manchester City Starting XI Prediction: go to this link
Kickoff: City of Manchester Stadium, December 21, 5:30pm
Form Guide: Manchester City- WLWDW Leicester City- DWWWW
Google Result Probability: Manchester City win 69%, Draw 18%, Leicester City win 13%
Prediction: Manchester City 2, Leicester City 1
