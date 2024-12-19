Manchester City at Aston Villa Starting XI Predictions

Manchester City visits Aston Villa on Saturday to officially kickoff “festive fixtures,” a period over the holidays that consists of an extremely high number of games. It’s fixture congestion on steroids meets Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s. The festive fixture over-scheduling is also the perfect metaphor for where we are when it comes to the business of sports these days.

In the world of sports, here’s who matters- television networks that broadcast the games. That’s it.

Manchester City at Aston Villa FYIs

Kick off: 8:15 pm, Saturday December 21, 12:30pm, Villa Park, Birmingham, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

PL Position: Man City 5th, 27 pts Aston Villa 7th, 25 pts

Form Guide: Man City LLWDL Aston Villa DLWWL

Google Result Probability: Man City 46% Aston Villa 29% Draw 25%

Well, them and all the insurance companies, fast food corporations and pharmaceuticals that incessantly advertise during these sporting events. That is all the leagues care about! This is true for all big money sports, everywhere. The leagues do not care about the players, coaches, fans, supporters, media members, at all; period full stop.

Okay now that my rant is over, I’ll step off the soapbox and get to the first team forecasts here.

Starting XI Predictions

Man City

Ederson; Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Rico Lewis; Mateo Kovacic; Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland

Aston Villa

Emi Martinez; Ezra Konsa, Diego Carlos, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Boubacar Kamara, Youri Tielemans; Matty Cash, Rogers, John McGinn; Ollie Watkins

