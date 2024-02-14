Liverpool will be without several key players on Saturday, for various reasons, when they visit Brentford FC. Despite this obviously strongly averse situation, they should be able to get past Brentford fairly easily, and remain Premier League leaders.

That’s because the men of Jurgen Klopp are a really deep and talented squad. Plus these Bees have simply just lost their sting.

Liverpool at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 17, 12:30pm GTech Community Stadium

PL Form: Liverpool WLWWW Brentford FC WLLWL

PL Standing: Liverpool 1st, 54 pts Brentford FC 14th, 25 pts

Then again, it is football, so anything can happen.

One very memorable match between between these two sides occurred during the 2021-2022 Premier League season. It was the first meeting between these two sides in the Premier League era, and it ended in a very thrilling 3-3 draw at the Brentford Community Stadium.

This match, staged on September 25, 2021, was notable for more than just being high-scoring.

It also showcased a very spirited resolve from Brentford FC against one of the league’s top teams.

Is an encore in store this weekend?

Liverpool Starting XI Prediction at Brentford FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Konstantinos Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones, Alexis Mac Allister; Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez

