Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane has been out of action since January 23 due to a hamstring injury, but he’s now returned to training this week. That means he’s in line for a return this weekend against Norwich City, the Premier League’s absolute bottom side.
It’s poised to be as lopsided as a match can be, as we’ll see the league’s champions-elect take on a side that is destined to be relegated. Sadio Mane can be eased back for this one, as the Reds will need him for the massive work load that is just ahead.
Luckily for all involved, the injury is not serious as Klopp said at the time, just after the Senegalese winger got hurt in the league win over Wolverhampton Wanderers last month.
“He has a small muscle tear, which is serious enough to keep him out,” Klopp said at the time.
“We were lucky with the injury as well, so it was not that serious. But of course, when you have three games in a week then that means he is out for these three games.”
Liverpool have won 24/25 league games this season, having drawn the other. They still have a great chance at becoming just the third team to accomplish an undefeated season in the English top flight. To get there, however, they’ll need all hands on deck. Still playing for three more trophies this season (league, UCL title defense and FA Cup) this weekend begins a massively busy stretch.
The Norwich tilt looks rather easy on paper, but it begins a stretch that will see the Reds play nine games in 35 days, a period of fixture congestion that runs until late March.
