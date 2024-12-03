Liverpool FC at Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions

Ahead of the clash at Newcastle United tomorrow night, Liverpool manager Arne Slot indicated that Alisson is still only about 50% fit, and that his return to action would come by the end of the month. So for the time being, Caoimhin Kelleher remains the first choice goalkeeper. Slot explained why he won’t be making the switch right now: “That would not be good for Alisson and it would not be good for the team. He’s getting there, it might take a few more extra days, but he’s getting closer.”

Liverpool FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. December 4, 7:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle United 22% Liverpool 55% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle United LWWLD, 19 pts, 11th Liverpool DWWWW, 34 pts, 1st

“Like I’ve always said, the end phase of a rehab is always the period where you feel like ‘okay, is he really there or does he need extra days?’ But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”

Let’s take a look at who the outfield players, ahead of/joining Kelleher, in the lineup will be.

Starting XI Predictions

Liverpool FC

Caoimhin Kelleher; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister; Mo Salah, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo; Darwin Nunez

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes; Anthony Gordon, Callum Wilson, Harvey Barnes

