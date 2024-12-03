Alexander Isak is the latest (and honestly the only new) injury concern for Newcastle United right now. Said Newcastle manager Eddie Howe of Isak: “Alex took a knock to his hip; we haven’t seen him in training yet, but we don’t think it a long-term injury.” However, he still stands a chance of playing tomorrow, in the massive match against Liverpool.

Meanwhile Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Emil Krafth (shoulder) do not.

Liverpool at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Wed. December 4, 7:30pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Preview Content for Both Sides: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 22% Liverpool 55% Draw 23%

PL Form, Position: Newcastle LWWLD, 19 pts, 11th Liverpool DWWWW, 34 pts, 1st

LFC Team News at Newcastle

Shifting gears to the Reds, Kostas Tsimikas (other), Alisson Becker (thigh), Diogo Jota (chest), Federico Chiesa (other), Ibrahima Konate (knee), Conor Bradley (hamstring)

Liverpool boss Arne Slot gave an update on his No. 1 shot-stopper earlier today: “We are just waiting for Alisson to be completely fit because Caoimhin is doing too well to put [a half-fit] Alisson in goal. It might take a few more days. But he will be in goal before the end of December if things continue like they are now.”

Said Slot of Konate and Bradley, earlier today:

“They will both be out for a few weeks. I have said many times before it’s always difficult to judge how many exactly because you can think in the beginning it’ll be like this, and then the end stage of an injury process can always differ a bit.”

