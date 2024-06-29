Liverpool and Newcastle United held talks over the potential transfer of striker Anthony Gordon, but unless something drastic changes, it’s just not going to happen. According to some reports, transfer fee price is a major stumbling block. Also, Newcastle want central defender Jarrell Quansah going the other way.

So it would be a swap of two English internationals, plus cash.

?? Liverpool appreciate Anthony Gordon, talks took place with Newcastle in the last 48h but NO agreement on the fee/value. The only way to re-activate the option is if Newcastle drop price… or no chance.#NUFC prefer to sell other players like Minteh rather than Gordon. pic.twitter.com/CdfyRdWFBt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 29, 2024

So is this really off? I mean, none of us heard about this until Saturday, and now it’s already dead in the water. Or maybe it’s just hardball negotiating tactics by Anfield? According to an ESPN report today:

“Liverpool have rejected Newcastle’s proposal with a source saying that while the club admire Gordon as a player, they have no immediate plans to strengthen the attacking department of their squad.”

Not sure how the notion of not strengthening the attack is going to sit with Liverpool’s supporters; or even manager Arne Slot for that matter.

Especially with the possibility of Mohamed Salah potentially leaving in the next year or so. But the ESPN report goes on to say that Quansah is a player that Slot rates very highly, so he won’t be going anywhere.

Anthony Gordon just made a £45 million ($57m) transfer from Everton FC to Newcastle this past January, so it’s surprising to see him potentially moving on again.

But hey, money talks, right?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories