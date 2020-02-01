Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Southampton FC

The Liverpool juggernaut rolls on, as they’re now 19 points up on everyone else in the league title race; having now played and won their game in hand. Up next they’ll host their de facto farm club, Southampton FC, who have come on really strong in midseason.

For Saints, the 9-0 humbling by Leicester City seems to have been their wake up as they won the reverse fixture and vaulted up the table. It wasn’t long ago they were in the relegation scrap, now they’re in the top half of the table. They face very long odds at Anfield, even despite the Reds missing some key players tomorrow.

Scoring sensation Sadio Mané (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) are out until the Premier League winter break. Nathaniel Clyne (knee) is out indefinitely. That said, let’s take a look at who manager Jurgen Klopp may select for his first team here.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC

  Origi      Firmino    Salah

Keita        Henderson   Wijnaldum     

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC FYIs

February 1, 3 pm, Anfield

Liverpool team news: go to this link

Odds: Liverpool 2-7, Southampton FC 11-1, Draw 9-2

Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 75%, Draw 16%, West Ham United win 9%

Form Guide: Liverpool- WWWWW    Southampton- WLWWD

Referee: Kevin Friend

Prediction: Liverpool 2, Southampton 1

