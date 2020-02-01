Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction, Team News vs Southampton FC

The Liverpool juggernaut rolls on, as they’re now 19 points up on everyone else in the league title race; having now played and won their game in hand. Up next they’ll host their de facto farm club, Southampton FC, who have come on really strong in midseason.
For Saints, the 9-0 humbling by Leicester City seems to have been their wake up as they won the reverse fixture and vaulted up the table. It wasn’t long ago they were in the relegation scrap, now they’re in the top half of the table. They face very long odds at Anfield, even despite the Reds missing some key players tomorrow.
Scoring sensation Sadio Mané (hamstring), James Milner (hamstring) and Xherdan Shaqiri (calf) are out until the Premier League winter break. Nathaniel Clyne (knee) is out indefinitely. That said, let’s take a look at who manager Jurgen Klopp may select for his first team here.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction vs Southampton FC
Origi Firmino Salah
Keita Henderson Wijnaldum
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Liverpool FC vs Southampton FC FYIs
February 1, 3 pm, Anfield
Liverpool team news: go to this link
Odds: Liverpool 2-7, Southampton FC 11-1, Draw 9-2
Result Probability via Google: Liverpool win 75%, Draw 16%, West Ham United win 9%
Form Guide: Liverpool- WWWWW Southampton- WLWWD
Referee: Kevin Friend
Prediction: Liverpool 2, Southampton 1
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this link.Powered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
Speak Your Mind