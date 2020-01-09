Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

January 9, 2020 By Leave a Comment
It’s going to take an absolute calamity, of never before seen proportions, to keep Liverpool FC from ending their league title title drought. The Reds have taken 58 points from a possible 60, as they have 19 wins and one draw to their credit.

So what’s left for the Anfield outfit to play for? Trying to matching the “Invincibles” of 2003-04 Arsenal. Arsene Wenger’s Gunners went undefeated in all league games (49) that season. Game 21/38 comes Saturday when LFC visit Tottenham Hotspur. Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Jurgen Klopp might put forth in an effort to keep his side unblemished this season.

Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

  Mane      Firmino    Salah

Lallana     Henderson    Wijnaldum

  Robertson     Van Dijk     Gomez      Alexander-Arnold

Alisson

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs

January 11, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team news for both sides: go to this link

Starting XI for both sides: Tottenham Hotspur    Liverpool FC

Form Guide:  Tottenham Hotspur- LDWLW  Liverpool FC- WWWWW

Odds via Betfair Exchange: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/1, Draw 7/2, Liverpool FC win 8/11

Premier League Series History: Tottenham Hotspur wins 14, Draw 15, Liverpool FC wins 26

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 21%, Draw 26%, Liverpool FC win 56%

Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1

Both sides are banged up, but Spurs more so, and they are a squad with less depth and talent than LFC.

