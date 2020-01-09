It’s going to take an absolute calamity, of never before seen proportions, to keep Liverpool FC from ending their league title title drought. The Reds have taken 58 points from a possible 60, as they have 19 wins and one draw to their credit.
So what’s left for the Anfield outfit to play for? Trying to matching the “Invincibles” of 2003-04 Arsenal. Arsene Wenger’s Gunners went undefeated in all league games (49) that season. Game 21/38 comes Saturday when LFC visit Tottenham Hotspur. Let’s take a look at what kind of lineup Jurgen Klopp might put forth in an effort to keep his side unblemished this season.
Liverpool FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur
Mane Firmino Salah
Lallana Henderson Wijnaldum
Robertson Van Dijk Gomez Alexander-Arnold
Alisson
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool FC FYIs
January 11, 5:30pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
Starting XI for both sides: Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool FC
Form Guide: Tottenham Hotspur- LDWLW Liverpool FC- WWWWW
Odds via Betfair Exchange: Tottenham Hotspur win 4/1, Draw 7/2, Liverpool FC win 8/11
Premier League Series History: Tottenham Hotspur wins 14, Draw 15, Liverpool FC wins 26
Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur win 21%, Draw 26%, Liverpool FC win 56%
Prediction: Liverpool FC 2, Tottenham Hotspur 1
Both sides are banged up, but Spurs more so, and they are a squad with less depth and talent than LFC.
