With Ryan Gravenberch a strong doubt (knee injury) and Alexis Mac Allister (suspension) confirmed out, the Liverpool midfield could look very different on Sunday. It will be interesting to see what Reds manager Jurgen Klopp does when he fills out the middle of the park section of his team sheet.

Klopp will lead his side against a Bees team that has indeed learned how to sting their opponents again, after having started very slowly this season.

Liverpool FC vs Brentford FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Nov 12, 2pm GMT, Anfield, Liverpool, UK

PL Form: Liverpool FC WWDLW Brentford LDLLW

Preview Content: Team News for Both Sides Liverpool Starting XI Prediction

Rest of the Team News for Both Sides

The Reds also have four confirmed (and you can call them “long-term”) injury absentees: Curtis Jones (hamstring), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Stefan Bajcetic (calf) and Thiago Alcantara (groin). Shifting over to Brentford, Keane Lewis-Potter (calf) and Shandon Baptiste (shoulder) could both pass late fitness tests to make into the squad.

Meanwhile Ivan Toney remains suspended while the following five players Rico Henry (torn ACL), Kevin Schade (adductor), Aaron Hickey (suspension), Mikkel Damsgaard (knee) and Josh Dasilva (hamstring) are all confirmed out.

With the case of Henry, he’s done for the rest of the season.

