Liverpool FC are currently on international break, but the next Premier League match will be a huge one, as they’ll take on Manchester City on the weekend after this coming one. It’s never too early to start looking ahead to that, and the Liverpool Echo is doing just that right now.

According to their Reds writer Ian Doyle, there is “more at stake than usual,” in this match, and manager Jurgen Klopp “could throw a curveball” into his team selection.

What does that mean exactly?

How will he shake-up his 4-3-3 formation? Will it just be some personnel changes, or will he change tactics entirely? It really all just remains to be seen, and honestly, it is all just guess work at this point.

However, Liverpool will enter this match with two major advantages. They’ll be at home, and they’ll enter with a much more fit squad. Man City are very injury-riddled right now. Next we turn to a feel-good story. If you haven’t seen the very emotional video of the moment Luis Diaz was reunited with his father, it is embedded below.

The father of the Reds forward was kidnapped and held hostage by a guerilla group in Colombia, and the whole ordeal dragged on for 12 days. But it’s over now, and you can see the warm, tearful embrace below:

Finally, reports in Spain indicate that Real Madrid are willing to splash the cash on Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. According to Fichajes, if they are to be believed, the Bernabeu are “willing to put an offer of more than €80m [£70m] on the table” for TAA.

The English international, as well as the other full backs we’ve seen and heard linked to Los Blancos, are being considered as potential replacements for Dani Carvajal. Reece James of Chelsea and Alphonso Davies of Bayern Munich are on the list as well.

Empire of the Kop has more on Alexander-Arnold.

