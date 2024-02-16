FC Barcelona are strongly favored to beat Celta Vigo tomorrow night, but don’t bank the three points just yet. After all, Celta recorded a 2-1 win over Barcelona in this exact fixture last season, and they’re scrapping to stay out of the drop zone this season.

Xavi needs to keep the Catalan club on upset alert here.

FC Barcelona at Celta Vigo FYIs

Kick-off: Saturday, Feb 17, 6:30 pm local, Balaidos

Barca Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

PL Form: FC Barcelona DWWLW Celta Vigo LWLLD

LL Standing: FC Barcelona 3rd, 51 pts Celta Vigo 17th, 20 pts

Result Probability: FC Barcelona win 51% Draw 24% Celta Vigo win 25%

Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has recently returned from a long-term injury layoff (back issues), and it looks like he’s getting back into the groove again. Maybe the Barcelona No. 1 will help lead them on a run of results that will get them back in the La Liga title race?

Barcelona’s league title defense is not over…yet.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction at Celta Vigo

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo; Frenkie de Jong, Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha

Prediction: Barca 2, Celta 1

We think the Blaugranes should take care of business here.

