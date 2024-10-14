Lamine Yamal Suffers Hamstring Strain, Doubtful for Sevilla Clash

Given all the trophies that they currently hold, Spain is basically THE national football federation in the world right now. And Lamine Yamal may be The Next Big Thing in Spanish football. He’s blossoming into a big time, young football star on both the club and country level. However, this FIFA window has not been kind to him, and Lamal now finds himself an injury doubt for the weekend La Liga clash vs Sevilla.

The Catalan club released a statement today, and it sounds like Lamine Yamal is basically going to be day-to-day this week.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 20, 9pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

“Tests carried out this morning on first team player Lamine Yamal have confirmed that he has a left hamstring strain,” the Barçelona club statement reads. “His return to training will be determined by his recovery time.”

Hansi Flick will be hoping that Yamal recovers quickly, as Bayern Munich comes to town a week from Wednesday, for a UEFA Champions League clash. After that, of course, comes another massive (as they are) El Clasico next weekend. They’re obviously going to need Yamal for that.

