At this FIFA window FC Barcelona is leading La Liga, despite the catastrophic injury crisis that is currently engulfing the team. There are so many injuries that we need two parts to cover it. Here in part two, we’ll cover the guys that will be shelved for the long term: Ronald Araujo, Marc Bernal, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Andreas Christensen.

Also, be sure to check out part one, which went over the guys who could return to form in the near term: Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

Star man with a lot of charisma is still working his way back from the hamstring injury that has sidelined him all season.

Out for the season with a cruciate ligament tear.

Out for the season with a patellar rupture.

The former Chelsea central defender is out until November or December with an Achilles tendon problem.

Once Barca get back at it, following the conclusion of the October internationals, the major matches will come thick and fast. They have Sevilla coming to Catalonia on Oct. 20, then Bayern Munich for continental competition on Oct. 23.

And then of course, looming large already is the road El Clasico on October 26. Real Madrid are three points behind Barca in second place in the table, so while all editions of this rivalry are massive, this specific will be especially so.

