FC Barcelona Injury Updates: Gavi, Olmo, Lopez, Torres

It’s October international break, and FC Barcelona sits top of the La Liga table by three points over their arch-rivals, Real Madrid. The Blaugranes are sitting in the summit despite their massive injury crisis, a topic that we’ll cover here, in two parts. Here in part one, we’ll go over the guys who will be coming back sooner rather than later: Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Ferran Torres.

So without further ado, let’s roll up our sleeves, dig our heels in and get into the weeds of it it all

He’s back in full training after recovering from that horrific ACL tear last fall. However, he needs to be eased back into the mix. Doubtful that he features until maybe…the October 26 El Clasico?

What a story that would make!

Summer splash signing is still recovering from a biceps femoris muscle injury. Best case scenario for Olmo is that he’s back in action for the visit from Sevilla, a week from Sunday. However, it is more probable that his comeback happens in the Bayern Munich UCL match on the 23rd.

He’s got an unspecified leg muscle, but he could be back for the next match.

According to the club’s official release, this past weekend saw him suffer an injury to the “biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. His return to training will be dependent on his recovery.”

He suffered the hamstring injury after just five minutes of action, and he was replaced by Eric Garcia.

