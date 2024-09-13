Barcelona Team News at Girona: Gavi, De Jong, Olmo, Lopez

It is a Catalan derby miracle! Very positive injury news, for both Gavi and Frenkie De Jong! Especially Gavi, who has returned to training this week. This is the first time he has trained since tearing his ACL about 10 months ago. Don’t expect him to feature at Girona though, as he still has to be eased back into it all.

His return to action is still a couple, to a few weeks away (given the very long layoff).

FC Barcelona at Girona FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Sept 15 4:15 CET, Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain

Barca Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

La Liga Standing, Form: Girona 5th, 7 pts, DLWW FC Barcelona 1st, 12 pts, WWWW

Google Result Probability: Girona 23% Draw 24% FC Barcelona 53%

Barca Team News

As for the update on De Jong, his ankle has healed up enough now that he could return to training next week, so he should be back on the pitch before too long. Elsewhere Mundo Deportivo reports that Dani Olmo could start this match on Sunday, so his knock has healed up.

Meanwhile Fermin Lopez (biceps muscular issue) should return in a couple weeks. Finally, Ronald Araujo, Marc Bernal and Andreas Christensen remain sidelined, as they are longer-term injury absentees.

