‘It’s looking like as many as four players could return for FC Barcelona on Sunday, when they host Sevilla FC. Dani Olmo (biceps femoris muscle injury), Lamine Yamal (just suffered a hamstring strain while on international duty with Spain), Gavi (long-term recovery form an ACL injury last fall) and Fermin Lopez (leg) could all be in contention to make the matchday squad this weekend.

We’ll just have to see what develops with training this week; who participates and what not.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 20, 9pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 24 pts WWWLW Sevilla FC , 12th, 12 pts, WLWDW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 75% Draw 15% Sevilla FC 10%

Barca Team News

Meanwhile Marc Bernal and Marc-Andre ter Stegen (both cruciate ligament tears) are out of the season while Andreas Christensen (Achilles tendon) and Ronald Araujo (hamstring) are looking at returns somewhere along the lines of between late November to mid-December.

Finally, Ferran Torres (minor hamstring injury) is TBD. Some reports indicate that his injury is just a tweak and that he’ll be back soon.

Other reports indicate that the problem is more substantial, and he might miss some amount of time.

We’ll keep you posted as the week develops, and the rest of this edition of international competition concludes.

