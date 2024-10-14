It’s got to feel great if you’re a FC Barcelona supporter right now- having your side top of the table at the October internationals, despite the current injury crisis. Having endured that, and to still be in first place right now, really says something. Up next is a clash against Sevilla FC, on Sunday. They will be a tough out for sure, but Hansi Flick needs to make sure that his side does not to look past them, as a huge Champions League clash against Bayern Munich looms next Wednesday, plus the El Clasico next weekend.

FC Barcelona vs Sevilla FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. Oct. 20, 9pm, Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

FC Barcelona Injury Updates: Part 1 Part 2

FC Barcelona Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

LL Position, Form: FC Barcelona 1st, 24 pts WWWLW Sevilla FC , 12th, 12 pts, WLWDW

Google Result Probability: FC Barcelona 75% Draw 15% Sevilla FC 10%

Let’s see who Flick might pick for this.

FC Barcelona Starting XI Prediction vs Sevilla FC

Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Gerard Martin, Pau Cubarsi, Alejandro Balde; Pedri, Marc Casado, Ansu Fati, Lamine Yamal, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

