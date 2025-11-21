Some Everton FC injury news broke today, ahead of their big match at Manchester United on Monday night. As Everton manager David Moyes revealed earlier today, Merlin Rohl is set for a spell on the sidelines, as he recovers from surgery.

“Unfortunately, Merlin had an operation a week last Monday on his hernia,” Moyes told the media on Monday.

Manchester United vs Everton FC FYIs

Kick: Mon. November 24 8pm, Old Trafford, Manchester, UK

Team News: Man United Everton FC

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Everton FC

Injury Reports: Man United Everton FC

Google Result Probability: Man United win 55% Draw 24% Everton FC win 21%

Premier League Form, Standing: Man United WWWDD, 7th, 18 pts Everton FC WLLDW 13th, 15 pts

Team News

“It’s going to keep him out for a few weeks. Hopefully, by the time we get around to December, he’ll be fit and ready to go again.”

Elsewhere Jarrad Branthwaite remains out with a thigh/hamstring injury while Nathan Patterson continues recovery from groin surgery. And that covers the Toffees injury situation in full.

Predicted Starting XI at Manchester United

Jordan Pickford; Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitaliy Mykolenko; Gana Gueye, Tim Iroegbunam; Iliam Ndiaye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Jack Grealish; Beto

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories