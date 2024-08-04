These days, the Chelsea FC and Real Madrid have all kinds of connections. So it’s fitting that they’ll meeting on Tuesday night. It’s a preseason clash in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place nicknamed “the Queen City” and/or “the hornet’s nest.” Both nicknames originate from the days when the United States of America was still a British colony.

The former an obvious homage to Queen Charlotte, wife of King George III. The latter is also a KG3 reference, as he disparagingly referenced to the city as “that hornet’s nest of rebellion” in the run-up to the American Revolution.

Preseason Friendly FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Real Madrid, the “Soccer Champions Tour”

Kickoff (local time): Tue. Aug 6, 7pm, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC, USA

The local NBA team was hence named…the Hornets. Okay, we’re done talking about things that make the city of Charlotte interesting. Because, honestly, that’s all there is!

Real Madrid will likely start two former Chelsea players on Tuesday night- Thibaut Courtois and Antonio Rudiger. As for another player with connections to both sides, Kepa Arrizabalaga, he is not currently with the side right now.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Real Madrid (Club Friendly)

Jorgensen; Reece James, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez; Noni Madueke, Christopher Nkunku, Raheem Sterling; Marc Guiu

