Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

New manager Graham Potter is unbeaten in seven matches in charge of Chelsea, as his side looks very solid defensively right now. The Blues also have a ton of options in both the attack and the midfield, so when Potter shapes his team, it will have no shortage of selection decisions to make.

As for their opponents coming to Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Manchester United, their midweek win over Tottenham Hotspur might have been the best overall performance that we have seen under Erik ten Hag thus far.

they sit just one place and one point behind fourth-place Chelsea heading into this game.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Manchester United

Kepa; Azpilicueta, Silva, Chalobah; Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Mount; Aubameyang

Prediction: United 2, Chelsea FC 1

I really believe in the Red Devils right now- I think Ten Hag is making progress on this rebuild, and they have found some form now. Chelsea are looking really good now too, but I think the edge goes to red over blue right here.

