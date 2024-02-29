Chelsea visits Brentord FC in a London derby featuring two desperate and disappointing teams. The Blues can’t afford to finish on the second page of the standings this season. As for the Bees, they are starting to hover dangerously close to the drop zone. While it is not likely Brentford ends up relegated, for them to even be in the conversation is a huge letdown.

Chelsea FC at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 3pm, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Fitness/Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 35 pts, DWLLW Brentford 16th, 25 pts, LLLWL

Result Probability: Chelsea 44% Draw 25% Brentford 31%

Of course, Chelsea have fallen well short of expectations this term too. Given all the injuries they’re still dealing with, it seems like the starting lineup kind of picks itself right now. This aspect of the job is easy for manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Brentford

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

