Chelsea Team News vs Noah: Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho

Cole Palmer is ineligible to feature for Chelsea on Thursday night, because the Blues did not include him in their Conference League squad. So the clash vs Noah this midweek will tell us nothing about his current injury status. Cole Palmer suffered a minor knee injury on Sunday, stemming from a nasty challenge from Lisandro Martinez in the score draw with Manchester United.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca went to say that Palmer “was in the changing room with ice”, as they awaiting further assessing by the team’s medical staff.

UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3 of 6

Chelsea FC vs Noah

Kickoff: Thurs. Nov. 7, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UECL Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 1st, 6 pts, +5 GD, WW Noah 18th, 3 pts, +1 GD, WD

Blues Team News

However, Maresca also added: “Hopefully, it is nothing important.” As for Jadon Sancho, he missed the chance to play against his former team, as well as a few days of training, due to an unspecified illness.

Sancho is expected to be fine to feature on Thursday though, and Cole Palmer should be good to go by the weekend. So other than U21 midfielder Omari Kellyman (hamstring), the Blues should otherwise have a fully fit squad when they take on Arsenal this weekend.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

