Coming out of the tough loss to Liverpool, at the weekend, Chelsea FC do not have any new injury concerns heading into the midweek Conference League clash at Panathinaikos. However, the likes of Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia and Wesley Fofana will all miss out on Thursday night, because they were all left out of the squad for the league stage for UEFA’s third tier competition.

UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2 of 6

Chelsea FC at Panathinaikos

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 24, 5:45pm, Athens Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UECL Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 6th, 3 pts, +2 GD, W Panathinaikos 19th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D

Blues Team News

When you don’t include last year’s leading scorer, one of the club’s all-time most expensive midfielders, and one of the club’s all-time most expensive defenders in your squad, well, you know the message that sends. Chelsea are not taking their competition ultra seriously, and that is totally understandable. Given the massive size of their squad, all the high-priced talent within it, and the fact that they’re nearing full fitness, well, it’s time for some major squad rotation in Athens, and we’ll cover that in the next post; shortly.

