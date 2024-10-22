Chelsea are headed to the City of the Violet Crown, the glorious city, the cradle of Western civilization- Athens Greece on Thursday night. Up next is a UEFA Europa Conference League clash at Panathinaikos, and it’s a match that will see manager Enzo Maresca so some squad rotation. That said, the Blues are in it to win, looking to build added positive momentum after handling KAA Ghent in the UECL League Stage opener.



UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2 of 6

Chelsea FC at Panathinakos

Kickoff: Thurs. Oct. 24, 5:45pm, Athens Olympic Stadium, Athens, Greece

Chelsea Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UECL Standing, Form: Chelsea FC 6th, 3 pts, +2 GD, W Panathinakos 19th, 1 pt, 0 GD, D

In filling out our potential, hypothetical team sheet, we were tempted to insert Marc Guiu and/or Mykhailo Mudryk up in the attacking third, because hey, why not? But in the end, we left Jadon Sancho and Mykhailo Mudryk in.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction at Panathinakos (Conference League)

Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei; Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Pedro Neto; Christopher Nkunku

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

