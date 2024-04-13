Chelsea MVP (yes, we said it- he has been this club’s most valuable player this season) Cole Palmer came off early in the draw against lowly Sheffield United last weekend due to a knock.
However, he should be fine for Monday night against Everton. At least if what manager Mauricio Pochettino has been saying turns out to be true.
Everton at Chelsea FC FYIs
Kick: Mon. Apr. 15, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK
Google Result Probability: Chelsea win 57% Draw 22% Everton 21%
PL Standing : Everton 16th, 27 pts Chelsea 9th, 44 pts
PL Form: Everton WDLLL Chelsea DWDWD
“My feeling was he was tired. 2-1 for us, Carney is another No.10 who can play there and do the job. Yes, I think we are happy with him.
“We need to protect him.
He got a knock against Manchester United and was a little bit more tired than normal, but we wanted to protect him after scoring the second goal. Trying to avoid a problem for the future.”
“Malo has to rest,” said Pochettino. “He was ill before playing two games, so he has to rest.”
Moving on, Ben Chilwell has missed the last two matches, due to a knock that he sustained during the March international break.
“He is still not training, Chilly,” said Poch.
“We will see tomorrow [Friday] if he is involved. For sure, we hope he can be for the next game.”
Shifting gears to the Toffees, it appears that Arnaut Danjuma, Dele Ali and Lewis Dobbin are all sidelined here.
However, Amadou Onana and Idrissa Gueye could be back in the mix.
