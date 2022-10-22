Chelsea 1, United 1 News and Notes: Pulisic, Jorginho, Kepa

Saturday saw the fifth straight draw in the series between Chelsea and Manchester United. We were goalless until the 87′. but ended up 1-1, and that means new manager Graham Potter remains undefeated since he took the reigns, a run of 8 games.

Let’s take a look at some of the Blues related news and notes. (For the Manchester United side, go here)

After a stellar performance on Wednesday in continental competition, it was thought that Christian Pulisic would get a first team nod today, and against the team that he loved as a boy too.

It was not to be, despite the efficiency stats being in Captain America’s favor.

Premier League g/a per 90 minutes this season.. Pulisic ?? 0.67

Mount ??????? 0.51

Sterling ??????? 0.50

Havertz ?? 0.25

Ziyech ?? 0.00 Guess which one of these players can’t get a start. — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) October 22, 2022

Pulisic did come on today, but not until late in the second half, and this situation has led to a lot of jokes on social media as to why he isn’t playing.

So much so that some are even saying things like ‘even the English fans think Pulisic should be playing more.’ Not far off those jokes. This tweet below was LOL:

BREAKING NEWS: Pulisic is British (now bring him on at half) pic.twitter.com/ef48pC1ZKL — Electric (@ElectricCFC) October 22, 2022



Kepa Arrizabalaga is now playing up to his paygrade. The world’s most expensive goalie had a chance to become the No. 1, when Edouard Mendy got hurt, and he’s capitalized on the opportunity.

Take a look at these stats:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.5m) has racked up 24 points across his last three matches thanks to three clean sheets, three save points and three bonus ? #FPL #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/VG1kxR5Jko — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) October 22, 2022

And also this save! Both Marcus Rashford and Antony could/should have scored in the first half today, but when you have an all-world goaltender like that in between the sticks, well, it’s not gonna happen.

Kepa Arrizabalaga with a splendid save to keep Chelsea on level terms ?#CFC | #CHEMUN

pic.twitter.com/MENaBpRBWL — Fast Goals (@fast_footygoals) October 22, 2022

Also, just in case you missed it, here is video of the lone Chelsea goal, Jorginho converting from the spot.

JORGINHO BURIES THE PENALTY TO GIVE CHELSEA THE LEAD! (Via @NBCSportsSoccer)

pic.twitter.com/GsJyByk3Ym — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) October 22, 2022

