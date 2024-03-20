We’re back with another edition of Chelsea FC Injury updates. For the first portion, go here. And of course, if you want to see where Chelsea are going this summer on their preseason tour, click here and here. Now let’s get into the latest on Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Lesley Ugochukwu.

We start with the right back who often wears the captain’s armband, when healthy.

The injury plagued fullback is still on pace to return sometime in April or May. As this is international break, we keep with the theme of the national side’s and reference England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions boss said he hopes James will be able to get himself back in contention for Euro 2024 this summer. And the way to do that of course is to get some more game time this season. In other words, Southgate seems hopeful that James in fact will.

The same cannot be said for Wesley Fofana, who is shut down for the season with a knee injury. One has to wonder when the same fate will be officially confirmed to midfielder Romeo Lavia? The former Southampton and Manchester City man has only made one appearance, for just a few minutes, this season.

He still hasn’t returned to training yet, and they won’t see when he will. Having battled hamstring and injury problems this season, plus the conditioning time period involved after recovery in order to reach match fitness levels, when will they just finally pull the plug on his season?

And what about Ugochukwu? Will they pull the plug on him too? There is no timeline for his return either.

When will get answers there?

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.