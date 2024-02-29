Chelsea Team News at Brentford: Gallagher, Chilwell, Palmer, Silva

Three very key Chelsea players- Conor Gallagher (fatigue), Ben Chilwell (also fatigue) and Cole Palmer (unspecified illness), were all less than truly match fit to start the FA Cup win over Leeds United yesterday.

However, the troika all made the matchday squad, and even featured in the second half off the bench.

Chelsea FC at Brentford FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Mar. 2, 3pm, GTech Community Stadium, London, UK

Chelsea Preview Material: Full Fitness/Injury Report Starting XI Prediction

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Position, Form: Chelsea 11th, 35 pts, DWLLW Brentford 16th, 25 pts, LLLWL

Result Probability: Chelsea 44% Draw 25% Brentford 31%

Now, as a London derby at Brentford approaches, we should expect to see the triad play major minutes. Maybe they’ll be in the starting lineup this weekend. Gallagher always seems to be a favorite of manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Elsewhere Thiago Silva may have recovered well enough from his groin injury to make the squad here.

We know the following players will not:

Christopher Nkunku (unspecified, mysterious problem), Wesley Fofana (serious knee injury, done for season), Reece James (thigh, could return in April) Lesley Ugochukwu (thigh, no timeline known) Romeo Lavia (thigh, Lord only knows when he might be available again) and Benoit Badiashile (groin injury).

Left back Marc Cucurella (ankle) is moving closer towards a return, but still won’t be ready here. Carney Chukwuemeka (also an ankle issue) will likely miss out again, but it is thought that his issue isn’t that serious.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories